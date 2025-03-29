Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Decreases By 63.6%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

Adacel Technologies has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

