Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Decreases By 63.6%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adacel Technologies Stock Performance
Adacel Technologies has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adacel Technologies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.