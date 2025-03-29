Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Declines By 40.3%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Adlai Nortye Stock Performance
Shares of ANL stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Adlai Nortye has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
