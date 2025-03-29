Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Increases By 172.3%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the February 28th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $9.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.23.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
