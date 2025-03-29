Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Drops By 35.6%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 587,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 47.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.58% of Auddia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Auddia Trading Down 10.7 %

Auddia stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

About Auddia

Auddia ( NASDAQ:AUUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

