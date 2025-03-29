Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Decreases By 33.4%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

BGR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0973 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

