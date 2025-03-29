Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Rises By 77.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MQT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.