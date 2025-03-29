Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Increases By 84.5%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Castor Maritime Price Performance

Shares of CTRM stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castor Maritime stock. Towerview LLC raised its position in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 1,820.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the quarter. Castor Maritime accounts for approximately 0.5% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Castor Maritime worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

