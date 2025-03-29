Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Decreases By 55.6%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock remained flat at C$91.31 during trading on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of C$91.31 and a 12 month high of C$91.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.98.
About Cembra Money Bank
