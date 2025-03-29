Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Increases By 57.6%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,091,500 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 1,961,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCVTF remained flat at $0.94 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Get China Conch Venture alerts:

China Conch Venture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.