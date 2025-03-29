Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Increases By 57.6%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,091,500 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 1,961,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CCVTF remained flat at $0.94 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
