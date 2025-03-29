Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Expands By 160.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,303. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

