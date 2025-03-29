Short Interest in Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Increases By 226.2%

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 226.2% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLTTF remained flat at $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

