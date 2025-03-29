Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Increases By 81.6%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,925. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $45.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

