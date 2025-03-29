Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Declines By 73.2%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance

Shares of ECTM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.49. 35,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.55. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.

