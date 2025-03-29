Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Expands By 245.0%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Exco Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

