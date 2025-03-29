Short Interest in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Grows By 78.7%

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KNGZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 9,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $35.34.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1558 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.