Short Interest in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Grows By 78.7%

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNGZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 9,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Get First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1558 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.