Short Interest in Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Increases By 200.0%

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greenway Technologies Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of GWTI stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Greenway Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
Greenway Technologies Company Profile
