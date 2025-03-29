Short Interest in Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Expands By 57.1%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HROEY remained flat at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $12.25.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
