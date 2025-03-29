Short Interest in Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Expands By 57.1%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HROEY remained flat at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Get Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. alerts:

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.