Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Increases By 183.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.