Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Grows By 110.5%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,028,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

