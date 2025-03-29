Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Declines By 58.2%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Jenoptik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPKF
Jenoptik Price Performance
About Jenoptik
Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jenoptik
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.