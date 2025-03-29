Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Declines By 58.2%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Jenoptik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Jenoptik Price Performance

About Jenoptik

Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $22.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

