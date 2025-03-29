Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Rises By 77.8%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSBP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.