Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Rises By 81.0%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,721,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 471,290 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MDxHealth by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.67 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,077.84% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Research analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

