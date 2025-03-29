Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Declines By 39.7%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MEI Pharma by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,655. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.76. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
