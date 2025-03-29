Short Interest in New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Expands By 117.1%

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NMFCZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

