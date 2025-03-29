Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Grows By 100.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Nitches Stock Performance
Shares of NICH remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
About Nitches
