Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Grows By 100.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nitches Stock Performance

Shares of NICH remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Get Nitches alerts:

About Nitches

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.