Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Drops By 60.6%

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the February 28th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NMAI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 93,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,195. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 59,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $724,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,539,679 shares in the company, valued at $42,759,322.32. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 260,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,099 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 19.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

