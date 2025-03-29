Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Declines By 36.4%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Nyxoah stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,675. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $260.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.42. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth $23,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nyxoah by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

