Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Rises By 76.2%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Piraeus Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

BPIRY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.77. 41,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

