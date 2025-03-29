Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Decreases By 66.7%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 2.2 %

SPXSY traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. 9,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.7609 dividend. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.