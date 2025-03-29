Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rises By 197.7%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 773,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSE Trading Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.18 on Friday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

