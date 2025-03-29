Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Increases By 78.1%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunshine Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sunshine Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma Trading Down 4.8 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Sunshine Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBFM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 22,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.