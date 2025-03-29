Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Increases By 78.1%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunshine Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
SBFM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 22,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $265.00.
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
