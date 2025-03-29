Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Increases By 59.4%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the February 28th total of 551,300 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on TNXP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 24.4 %
NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $672.00.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($9.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.23) by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
