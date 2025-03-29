Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Rises By 237.5%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $18.30.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
