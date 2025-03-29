Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.00. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

