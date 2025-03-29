Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.
Siemens Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.00. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $68.65.
About Siemens Energy
