Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMNEY

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. 86,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,922. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -284.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.