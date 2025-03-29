SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SGMA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,187. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.92. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.07 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

