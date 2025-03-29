Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) by 362.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.18% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CONL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,079,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000.

CONL stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

