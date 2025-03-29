Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 1,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

