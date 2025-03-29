SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Shares Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

