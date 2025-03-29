Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.60. 4,647,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day moving average of $151.02. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Insider Activity at Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $5,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at $91,673,243.64. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,268,555. The trade was a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,968 shares of company stock valued at $99,863,550. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.08.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

