Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Barclays

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo Price Performance

Sodexo Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

