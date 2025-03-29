Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SDXAY. Barclays lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Sodexo Stock Performance
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
