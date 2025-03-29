Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SDXAY. Barclays lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

