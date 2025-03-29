Solar Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, Vistra, GE Vernova, Wolfspeed, and Shell are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares in publicly traded companies that are involved in the solar energy industry, including the production, installation, and maintenance of solar panels and related technologies. These companies are key contributors to the renewable energy sector, often experiencing growth driven by increasing demand for clean energy and supportive government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,686,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,590,609. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $849.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.44, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.94. 2,587,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $537.63.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $206.26. 2,740,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.21 and a 200-day moving average of $255.26. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $301.12. 1,778,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.66 and a 200 day moving average of $320.99. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.18.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

WOLF stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 141,617,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,588,537. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. 4,311,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

