Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.95 and last traded at C$5.04. 193,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 258,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

