Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonova Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sonova stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.