Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sonova Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Sonova stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56.
Sonova Company Profile
