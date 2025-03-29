SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 7.9 %

SOUNW traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoundHound AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

