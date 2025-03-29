SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,023,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 674,365 shares.The stock last traded at $44.83 and had previously closed at $44.94.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

