SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $35.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.