Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Spectral AI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Spectral AI Stock Performance
MDAI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.43. Spectral AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Spectral AI in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Spectral AI Company Profile
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
