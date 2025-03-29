Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $9.70 during midday trading on Friday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.
About Spirent Communications
