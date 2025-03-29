Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $9.70 during midday trading on Friday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.